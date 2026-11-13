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Tribal Housing Symposium comes to Albuquerque
By David Edward Albright,10 days ago
A Tribal Housing Symposium is headed to Albuquerque this week to provide information and education on how to pursue home ownership. “America is struggling with a severe housing shortage and affordability crisis,” said Chris Billey, executive director of the Tribal Homeowners Coalition of the Southwest, which is sponsoring the Southwest Tribal Housing and Homeownership Symposium on Tuesday in Albuquerque.
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