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Vicksburg police investigate deaths of husband and wife
By Morgan Howard,10 days ago
VICKSBURG – A man fatally shot his wife before shooting himself Friday morning in Vicksburg, Police Chief Larry Burns said at a news conference. Officers responded about 9 a.m. after receiving requests to check on people in a vehicle behind Vicksburg Convalescent Home. Burns said officers secured the area and sought to resolve the situation peacefully. Cedric Garrett, 40, then shot himself and died, Burns said.