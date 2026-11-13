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Supervisors approve two new deputies
By Krystal Fowler Associate Editor,11 days ago
The Monroe County Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of new radios for deputy vehicles by the Sheriff’s Department during their Oct. 13 meeting. The new system includes Kenwood Repeaters with P25/VM700/800 capabilities and the cost will be $88,383.26. The E911 budget will cover $36,870.40 of the cost and $25,000 will come from Local Option Sales Tax. The remaining cost will be covered by the Sheriff’s Office budget.