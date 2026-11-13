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Not Just Forney: Republican Election Expert's Data Shows What Was Behind Texas Blue Wave
By inForney News Desk,11 days ago
A Republican analyst’s post-election report helps explain why Kaufman County’s once-comfortable GOP margins narrowed, and why two Forney-area incumbents lost. In Kaufman County, the change could be measured in offices lost and margins nearly erased. Democrats defeated two Republican incumbents in Precinct 2. Across four major races, candidates who had drawn roughly a third of the county’s vote in 2024 were approaching half.