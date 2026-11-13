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45% of US Independent Arts Publications Face Existential Crisis, Report Finds
By Valentina Di Liscia,10 days ago
In addition to declining funding, the survey identified a disturbing correlation between censorship concerns and financial precarity. Nearly half of independent publications covering arts and culture in the United States said their business models will not be sustainable without “profound changes” to the current funding landscape, according to a report from Critical Minded and the Dorothea and Leo Rabkin Foundation released this week.