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Tribal Groups Urge Congress to Halt Bill That Threatens Sacred Sites
By Anna Lee,10 days ago
The Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act would speed up permitting for major projects and could impact Indigenous sovereignty over culturally significant land. Tribal organizations are urging legislators to halt the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act (BAAJA), a bill that would speed up the permitting and review processes of major infrastructure projects and could severely undermine tribal sovereignty over sacred and culturally significant sites.