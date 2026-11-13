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Easton Teen Killer's 40-Years-to-Life Resentencing Upheld by Pa. Superior Court
By Pat Hollis,11 days ago
Qu'eed Batts was 14 years old when he shot 16-year-old Clarence Edwards twice in the head and wounded Cory Hilario during a 2006 attack in Easton. Two decades later, the Pennsylvania Superior Court has upheld his most recent resentencing, closing out another chapter in a case that has bounced through the state's courts as judges wrestled with how to punish juveniles convicted of murder.
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