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BFC Partners Shrinks Towne Gardens Plan to 149 Units, Keeps McDonald's
By Celia Checketts,11 days ago
Towne Gardens Plaza — Proposed Residential Redevelopment Site. BFC Partners has reworked its redevelopment plans for the Towne Gardens Plaza site at William and Jefferson avenues on Buffalo's near East Side, trading an earlier seven-story vision for a smaller five-story first phase. The developer is now proposing 149 units in that first building, which would replace the existing retail structure on the site, while a second phase along the Jefferson Avenue frontage remains undefined.