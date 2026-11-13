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UL System Chief Rick Gallot Hit With $351K Federal Tax Lien, Blames Old Accountant
By Alicia Nwosu,8 days ago
A federal tax lien filed in Baton Rouge says University of Louisiana System President Rick Gallot owes $351,312 in unpaid federal income taxes covering tax years 2018 and 2020 through 2024. Gallot says a former accountant's failure to file one of his returns is to blame, and that he has been working to resolve the debt with the IRS for roughly two years.