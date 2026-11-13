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Andy Baraghani Turns Union Square Factory Into Ditto, His First-Ever Restaurant
By Bryce Winslow,10 days ago
A 1905 factory building at 13 East 16th Street that most recently housed an Agnès B. boutique is being transformed into Ditto, the first restaurant from cookbook author and YouTube personality Andy Baraghani. The space sits between Union Square West and Fifth Avenue, and according to the available reporting it is designed around three distinct zones meant to carry customers from a grab-and-go market up front to a sit-down dining room in back.