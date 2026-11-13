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Wichita man sentenced to life in prison in shooting that killed 1-year-old
By Angela SmithThomas Lynch,11 days ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) — A Wichita man has been sentenced to life in prison plus 81 months for a shooting that killed a 1-year-old boy in February 2024. Roames Bonner, 20, was convicted of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery and two counts of criminal discharge of a firearm. He was a minor at the time of the shooting but was tried as an adult.
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