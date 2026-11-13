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'Don't block your block': Winter parking in Buffalo starts November 15
By Holly Kirkpatrick,10 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Winter parking in Buffalo starts November 15, and Mayor Sean Ryan is urging residents to follow the rules so plows can clear the streets. Standing on a dead-end street in Buffalo's Black Rock neighborhood, Mayor Ryan reminded residents: "Check the sign, move your car, let the plow through and don't block your block," Mayor Ryan said.
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