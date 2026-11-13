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Measure K Failed, But SoHum Health CEO Matt Rees Hopes the Blue Wave Can Revive Financial Prospects for a New Garberville Hospital
By Ryan Burns,10 days ago
The Southern Humboldt Community Health Care District (SoHum Health) remains in desperate need of affordable financing for its long-planned and sorely needed new hospital in Garberville. Before Election Day, it seemed like Measure K might be the district’s best and last chance to chart a plausible fiscal pathway in time...