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The late Los Angeles artist Betye Saar receives heartfelt send-off at the Getty Center
By Jori Finkel,11 days ago
When a major artist dies, the tributes that come pouring in often gloss over personal shortcomings, whether the failure to complete educational degrees or the abandonment of wives and children. But the memorial to Betye Saar this week at the Getty Center did just the opposite, setting into relief how powerfully she managed to balance—even integrate—acts of mothering and artmaking. (She also managed to earn her bachelor’s degree at the University of California, Los Angeles in 1949, a time when there were few Black students.)