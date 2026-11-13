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Democrat Eileen Laubacher unseats Representative Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s 4th District
11 days ago
U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert will not return to Congress after voters of Colorado’s 4th Congressional District elected Democrat Eileen Laubacher to take her seat. The Associated Press called the race at 12:53 p.m. Friday, when Laubacher had 48.8% of the vote over Boebert’s 47.9%. The AP estimated 99% of the votes in the race were counted at the time.