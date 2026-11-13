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From Ocean Liner to Ocean Life: The SS United States Begins a New Chapter as the World’s Largest Artificial Reef
8 days ago
A historic ship, a remarkable transformation, and an exciting new future beneath the waters of the Gulf of America. On November 11, 2026, history was made along Florida’s Gulf Coast as the legendary SS United States completed its final descent beneath the waters of the Gulf of America. I had the privilege of witnessing this extraordinary event, a moment that brought together maritime history, engineering, marine conservation, and the excitement of a new future for our coastal waters.