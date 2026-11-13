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Five labs fail to replicate therapeutic effects of psilocybin in mice
10 days ago
The field of psychedelic therapeutics is moving fast; there are now hundreds of clinical trials spanning early to late stages, led by small biotechs and Big Pharma companies alike. This Monday, Compass Therapeutics announced they submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA for COMP360, a synthetic form of psilocybin, for treatment-resistant depression.