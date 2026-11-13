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Acts of torture implemented by Trump's new chief of staff | Opinion
4 days ago
Stephen Miller is widely documented by federal records, investigative reporting, and current and former officials as the primary architect and operational driver of the Trump administration's immigration enforcement and deportation strategies. Serving as White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor from January 2025 until his promotion to White House Chief of Staff in November 2026, Miller has exercised direct oversight over the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), ICE, and the State Department's deportation initiatives.