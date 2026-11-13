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Maine woman collects fuzzy socks for cancer patients in sister’s memory
By Michaela Hawthorne,11 days ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -A Maine woman is collecting fuzzy socks and other comforting gifts for people undergoing cancer treatment in memory of her sister. Melissa Marshall remembers her sister, Tiffany Andrews, wearing fuzzy socks to her weekly chemotherapy appointments. Sometimes they were purple, Andrews’ favorite color, and they were always cute.
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