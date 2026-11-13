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Playground Games Reveals 4 Minutes of Fable PC Gameplay at Maximum Settings
11 days ago
Playground Games has released 4 minutes of raw Fable gameplay captured on a PC running at maximum visual settings. The video marks the 25th anniversary of Xbox and showcases the Something in the Water quest alongside a companion named Arden. The long awaited reboot arrives on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series consoles in 3 months after a 10 year development cycle.