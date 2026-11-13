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AI cargo thefts top $150 million from June 2025 to June 2026
By Patrick Hatzis,10 days ago
Cargo thieves stole more than $150 million in artificial intelligence equipment between June 2025 and June 2026, increasingly using fraudulent carrier identities and falsified shipping documents to steal high-value shipments, according to a report from Overhaul. The company’s AI Infrastructure Intel Report, released Oct. 21, analyzed 111 different AI equipment...