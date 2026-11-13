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Coast Guard responds to New Orleans ship collision, 195 people accounted for
By Patricia Kime,11 days ago
U.S. Coast Guard personnel are responding to an allision between a cruise ship and a cargo ship in New Orleans that initially left numerous people missing. Rescue is underway in the Mississippi River near the busy ship channel between the French Quarter and Algiers. Coast Guard units responding to the emergency include Maritime Safety and Security Team New Orleans, Aids to Navigation New Orleans and Air Station New Orleans.