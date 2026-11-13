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Mount Pleasant city manager suspended after surprise commission vote
By Terry Camp, Ricardo Quintanilla,11 days ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) — Mount Pleasant City Manager Aaron Desentz has been suspended after a resolution was unexpectedly added to the City Commission agenda this week. Commissioner Ryon Skalitzky introduced the preliminary resolution of removal and suspension during Monday night’s meeting. The resolution cited concerns including missed...
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