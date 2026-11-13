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Why people are Robert Caro's 'The Power Broker' out loud over several days
By NPR,10 days ago
One of my favorite books in the world is "The Power Broker." It is about 1,300 pages long, give or take. The paperback alone weighs nearly four pounds. And it's all about urban planning. More specifically, how one man, Robert Moses, shaped New York City and the state's infrastructure over the course of the 20th century. And look, I get that many of you listening do not find those two sentences appealing at all, but a whole bunch of people out there are obsessed with Robert Caro's Pulitzer Prize-winning biography of Moses. So obsessed, in fact, that many are gathering in Brooklyn, right this minute, for a marathon reading of the entire book.