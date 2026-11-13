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Fair winds, peacoat and desert camo: Navy makes big changes to seabag
By Hope Hodge Seck,10 days ago
At the conclusion of a months-long review, the Navy is streamlining the seabag of uniforms issued to new sailors and rolling out the much-anticipated new PT gear. According to a Navy Administrative message published on X, the service is phasing out its iconic double-breasted wool reefer/peacoat, which has been an optional uniform item since 2018. It will no longer be authorized for wear after Oct. 1, 2027. Also on borrowed time is the Navy’s rugged acrylic V-neck sweater, which is also an optional item and will see the end of authorized use next October. The wool V-neck sweater, the message adds, will continue to be authorized both afloat and ashore.
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