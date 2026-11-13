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WWE takes its biggest shows abroad: Turin, Riyadh, Perth and what comes next
7 days ago
There was a time when "overseas" meant a tour bus, a half-full arena and a card nobody remembered by Monday. That time is over. WWE now ships premium live events across the map like it owns a passport collection, and the 2026 calendar proves it: Turin in spring, Riyadh in summer, Perth to close the year. WrestleMania itself leaves North America next.