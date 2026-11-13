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Cranberry Pistachio Cookies
By Helen S Fletcher,8 days ago
Cranberry Pistachio Cookies start with an easy to make butter cookie recipe with dried cranberries and the crunch of pistachios in every bite. They are easily made, with no rolling or cutting. Leave them plain or dress them up by dipping them in either dark chocolate or white chocolate for an extra-special finish - your choice. Either way, they're a pretty addition to a holiday cookie tray,