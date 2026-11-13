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EXCLUSIVE: WHO IS EXPECTED TO REPLACE SHAWN MICHAELS OVERSEEING WWE NXT AND MORE
8 days ago
As PWInsider.com has broken in recent weeks, there are expected to be major changes to the WWE hierarchy over the next year as Bruce Prichard intends to retire from his current position as Executive Director - Creative Writing & Talent (CWT) after Wrestlemania season. The current plan is for Prichard to move back home to Texas, where he would continue on with the company as a consultant. The current internal plan is for Shawn Michaels, current head of WWE NXT and Senior Vice President of Talent Development and Creative, to step into Prichard's role. We are told Michaels is expected to start splitting his time between NXT and WWE HQ to prepare for that transition.