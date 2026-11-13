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On video: Morocco crush Niger with a five-goal blitz and continue their march towards the Africa Cup of Nations
By Magdy Obaid,10 days ago
Yassir Zabiri opened the scoring in the 4th minute for the Atlas Lions, before captain Achraf Hakimi added the second goal (27), then Mohamed Abdramane reduced the deficit for Niger (41), before Hakimi returned to score the third goal (45+3), before Youssef En-Nesyri added the fourth (77) to lead the Atlas Lions to a deserved victory.