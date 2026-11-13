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Cuyahoga County Would Pledge Property Taxes for $7.5 Million Solar Notes
By Caleb Lawson,9 days ago
Cuyahoga County wants another 12,000 solar panels on the Brooklyn landfill, and the borrowing proposed to pay for them would put the county's property-tax power behind the debt. A resolution before County Council would authorize up to $7.5 million in bond anticipation notes, short-term borrowing governments use before issuing longer-term bonds.