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From First Visit to Forever Home: Richard & Lynne Hudson’s Lakeside Story
10 days ago
Richard Hudson first discovered Lakeside while attending a retreat at Sawmill Creek in the mid-1980s. He had recently joined the faculty at the University of Toledo, where his wife had been employed for several years. A colleague asked Richard and his wife, Lynne, whether they knew about Lakeside. Neither had heard of it, so on their way home, they made the short drive across Sandusky Bay to see what it was all about.
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