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As Vote Nears, Alders Divided Over Short-Term Rental Rules
By Laura Glesby,11 days ago
A proposal to ban most Airbnb-style short-term rentals in New Haven is in limbo as the Board of Alders weighs several possible amendments changing the scope of the ordinance. A final vote on the proposed ordinance is currently scheduled for Monday night, although facing a rare magnitude of dissent, aldermanic leadership may decide to delay the matter.
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