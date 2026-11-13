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WWE vs UFC: Why You Can Bet on One but Not the Other
7 days ago
WWE and UFC attract millions of viewers through dramatic fights, recognizable stars, and major live events. Both promotions operate under TKO Group Holdings, yet sportsbooks treat their competitions very differently. UFC fights are legitimate athletic contests with uncertain results, making them suitable for regulated sports betting. WWE matches follow predetermined storylines, creating concerns about insider information and market integrity. The distinction explains why fans can regularly wager on UFC fights but rarely find WWE match outcomes at licensed sportsbooks.