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LaGrange Water Bills Triple After Old Meters Caught Decades of Undercounted Usage
By Caleb Lawson,10 days ago
Water bills in LaGrange, Ohio have suddenly spiked for some residents, and village officials say the culprit is old meters that had been quietly undercounting usage for years. Replacement meters installed this fall revealed the discrepancy, triggering catch-up charges that left some households owing hundreds of dollars more than usual on a single bill.
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