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South St. Paul Public Schools Holds Events to Address Financial Needs
10 days ago
Neighborhood news supported by neighbors. Want more stories on South St. Paul? Support local news. With failed ballot questions back in May and pressing facility needs, South St. Paul Public Schools is working to connect with the community and answer questions. They’re hosting two Cookies and Conversation events next week as part of a broader effort to educate the community about the district’s financial needs.
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