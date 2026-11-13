undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
BKB 61 Weigh-In Results: Lee Selby and Ollie Sentance Set for London Main Event
By Timothy Wheaton,11 days ago
› Boxing News › BKB › BKB 61 Weigh-In Results: Lee Selby and Ollie Sentance Set for London Main Event. Lee Selby and Ollie Sentance have cleared the scales. Now comes the part where they settle things without gloves. Both fighters made weight on Friday ahead of their BKB 61 super lightweight main event at indigo at The O2 in London on Saturday, November 14. Selby weighed 139.0 pounds, with Sentance at 139.4.