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VIP PODCAST 11/13 – WKH – The News: AEW Full Gear news and notes with a preview and predictions, Tony Khan talks new Skydance boss dynamic, Marina Shafir speaks on rise, ratings, attendance (34 min.)
11 days ago
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the latest headlines and news topics:. Various topics on AEW Dynamite from Wednesday building to Full Gear. Tony Khan’s response to Sean Radican’s questions on the dynamic with him and David Ellison, his new Skydance...