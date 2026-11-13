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Check Out “Open Sosaria”: A Cross-Platform Engine for the Original Apple II “Ultima”
By WtF Dragon,9 days ago
When we looked at Camilo DelCódigo’s Ultima IX: Atonement last month, I mentioned that his GitHub also had a project called Open Sosaria on it. This project is a cross-platform engine for the very first iteration of Ultima, released for the Apple ][ back in 1981. Published by the California Pacific Computer Company, it later became Ultima I: The First Age of Darkness. Camilo has been posting releases on the project’s GitHub page for several months now; version 0.5.0 came out in July and marked the point at which the game could be completed in the new engine, from character creation through to defeating Mondain. Version 0.6.0 followed in August with sound in every scene and an option to steal in towns.