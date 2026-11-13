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Minus33 doubles down on American manufacturing with new Ashland facility
8 days ago
ASHLAND — Minus33 Merino Wool and parent company L.W. Packard are expanding their roots in Ashland, opening a new facility Oct. 27 with a ribbon-cutting led by New Hampshire Gov. Kelly Ayotte. The newly renovated building doubles the family-owned company’s manufacturing footprint as it celebrates 110 years in business, creating room to grow its Ashland team from about two dozen to 40 employees and expanding its line of American-made merino wool products.
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