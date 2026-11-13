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Tonya Albee heads November Climate Café gathering
7 days ago
LACONIA — Tonya Albee, a Lakes Region leader in protecting pollinators, native insect species, and promoting biodiversity, will headline the Climate Café — Lakes Region November gathering from 5:30-6:30 p.m., on Thursday at the Laconia Public Library. Albee and her organization, the Six-Legged Society, work to inform the public and New Hampshire lawmakers about the impact of pesticides on the “little things that run the world.”