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Greater Lakes Region Children’s Fund offers collection challenge
9 days ago
LACONIA — The Greater Lakes Region Children’s Fund has offered a challenge to local businesses serving as collection sites for donations to its Children’s Auction. From Nov. 1 through Dec. 4, local businesses will compete to collect the most item donations. There are two prizes — one for the first location to completely fill its collection box, and a second for the most total donation items collected.