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Bogdan-Martin Re-Elected to Lead ITU
By Jake Neenan,10 days ago
WASHINGTON, Nov. 13, 2026 – The U.S.’s preferred candidate was re-elected Thursday to lead the global spectrum coordination and standards-setting body. Doreen Bogdan-Martin will serve another four-year term as secretary general of the International Telecommunication Union. She became the first American and first woman to hold the position when she first took office in 2023.