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OREGON DEPT. OF FISH & WILDLIFE: Reports of highly pathogenic avian influenza in ducks and geese increasing in Willamette Valley
By Editor,10 days ago
(SALEM, OR) — Many of the geese migrating through Oregon are showing signs of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), with many other sick and dead birds being reported to ODFW. The majority of these reports currently are from the Willamette Valley and the Cackling goose (a smaller subspecies of the Canada goose) appears to be the most heavily affected.
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