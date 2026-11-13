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Ex-credit union employee sentenced to prison in Eugene theft case
By News Staff,11 days ago
EUGENE, Ore. — A woman investigated by Eugene Police last year has been sentenced in the case, the Eugene Police Department said Friday. In September 2025, Peak Credit Union notified the Eugene Police Department that it had terminated an employee, Teresa Margiotta, following an internal investigation that revealed the theft of a substantial amount of money. Peak Credit Union subsequently requested that Eugene PD conduct a criminal investigation.
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