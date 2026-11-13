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Alabama’s surplus property auction set to begin Nov. 14
By WSFA 12 News Staff,11 days ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Looking for a boat, a car or maybe some office furniture? Alabama’s latest online state surplus property auction starts Saturday, Nov. 14. The auction will feature boats, outboard motors, automobiles, tools, computers, office equipment, furniture and more. Bidding begins at 8 a.m. Saturday and continues until the final bidding closes on Sunday, Nov. 22.
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