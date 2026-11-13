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Michigan Forecast: 60-degree day on the horizon. Watch Torregrossa’s live weather update
8 days ago
For today's MLive Michigan Weather Forecast, watch the video below or click here to watch on YouTube and join the chat and comment. While we have our first snow reports this morning, we also have a swing to much warmer temperatures on the way. By next week we should have temperatures nearing 60 degrees again. We also have to look way out to see if the Sudden Stratospheric Warming will cause a cold blast here in Michigan.