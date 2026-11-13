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Prescott Valley Early Bird Lions Club Announces Christmas Tree Lot
By Staff,11 days ago
The Prescott Valley Early Bird Lions Club is excited to announce the opening of its annual Christmas Tree lot on Saturday, November 21st. Located conveniently at the corner of Glassford Hill Road and Florentine, the lot offers a festive selection of high-quality trees, including Noble, Nordmann, and Douglas Fir. Shoppers can choose from these popular varieties to bring home a beautiful, fresh-cut tree just in time for the holiday season.
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