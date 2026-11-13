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Prescott Embry-Riddle Students Sweep Cyber Competition
By Staff,10 days ago
Students in Embry‑Riddle Aeronautical University’s Cyber Intelligence and Security Department earned the top three spots at a regional cybersecurity competition in Arizona, where teams were tested on technical expertise and incident-response skills while investigating a simulated cyberattack on a fictional water-treatment company. More than 100 participants on 31...
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