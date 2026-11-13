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Yuma Mourns Passing of Former Mayor Larry Nelson
By Staff,10 days ago
The City of Yuma is saddened to learn of the passing of former Mayor Lawrence “Larry” K. Nelson, who served two terms as Mayor of Yuma, from 2002 to 2005 and 2006 to 2009. During his time as Mayor, Nelson helped guide Yuma through a period of growth and development, supporting efforts to strengthen the local economy, revitalize the downtown riverfront, and create opportunities for residents and businesses.
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