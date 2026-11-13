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River North's 1887 Firehouse Reborn as Lanzetta's 10,000-Square-Foot Design House
By Damon R. Sheffield,10 days ago
A 139-year-old firehouse on Chicago's Near North Side has a new life as a design showroom. The building at 228 W. Illinois St., once home to Engine Company 42 of the Chicago Fire Department, now houses 1887 House, a four-story, 10,000-square-foot design destination built by Italian-born designer Luca Lanzetta. According...